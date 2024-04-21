MANILA: Over 200 unlicensed firearms were confiscated following a month-long Oplan Katok (knock) operation in Central Luzon. In a news release, Police Regional Office (PRO) 3 Director Brig. Gen. Jose Hidalgo Jr. said the operation, where agents visit houses of firearm holders who have not renewed their licenses, yielded more than 200 firearms of different calibers. The operations ran from March 19 to April 19, 2024. 'May these figures remind us that owning or possessing a firearm entails responsibility and every gun holder is accountable and responsible to follow the provisions of the law,' Hidalgo said. Meanwhile, authorities also seized more than PHP2 million worth of illegal drugs and arrested five persons in a targeted crackdown on drug-related activities in Pampanga province over the weekend. On Friday, the Angeles City Drug Enforcement Unit-Angeles City Police Office arrested two suspects during a buy-bust along Kalayaan Road in Barangay Cutcut. The two yielded some 55 grams of suspected shabu val ued at PHP374,000. In another operation on Saturday, the police arrested two drug suspects in Barangay Del Pilar, City of San Fernando and confiscated 215 grams of suspected shabu amounting to PHP1,462,000. In Barangay San Isidro, also in San Fernando, a suspect yielded PHP612,000 worth of suspected shabu. Soldier killed in shooting incident In Bulacan, the PNP activated a special investigation task group to solve the killing of a Philippine Army soldier on Saturday. Bulacan Provincial Police Office's Col. Relly Arnedo identified the victim as Maj. Dennis Moreno, 41, married and a resident of Barangay San Roque in Angat. Moreno was inside his personal office when an unidentified suspect entered and fatality shot him multiple times using a short firearm, according to his secretary who witnessed the incident. The victim was pronounced dead at Twin Care Hospital. The suspects fled on a black motorcycle. Source: Philippines News Agency