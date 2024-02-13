Over 20 forest fires hit Cordilleras since start of 2024

More than 20 forest fires have been recorded in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) since the start of 2024. Portions of the government-run Camp John Hay were also hit by fire in the past three days. Bureau of Fire Protection-CAR (BFP-CAR) inspector Janelle Manuel Daniel said in a media interview on Tuesday that Benguet registered the most number at nine, followed by the Mountain Province (8) and Abra (3). Included in the data are those in the villages of Ampucao and Dalupirip in Itogon, Benguet that dragged on for days up to the first week of February. The primary cause of the fire is open flame on farmlands, followed by open flames on rubbish and while cooking and lighted cigarette butts or smoking. Based on the BFP report, 199 non-structural fires occurred in 2023, higher than the 102 in 2022. Non-structural fire incidents include grassfires, forest fires and rubbish fires. On Feb. 11, a forest fire occurred near the Voice of America site of the Camp John Hay (CJH) reservation area that star ted early morning. A statement by the John Hay Management Corporation (JHMC), a subsidiary of the Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA), on Tuesday said the fire was suppressed around 3 p.m. Fires hit CJH anew on Monday and Tuesday and authorities are still determining the causes. Fire Sr. Supt. Robert Pacis, BFP-CAR regional director, said in a press conference last week that prevention measures should be practiced by communities, too. He said BFP is in the process of modernizing its operation in terms of the construction of fire stations and providing firetrucks and ambulances. Source: Philippines News Agency