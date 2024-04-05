OVER 2.4 MILLION VEHICLES EXPECTED TO ENTER PENANG DURING AIDILFITRI

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Over 2.4 million vehicles are expected to enter Penang for the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration, said state deputy police chief Datuk Mohamed Usof Jan Mohamad. As such, he said that additional police personnel will be deployed to ensure a smooth traffic flow, especially along the North-South Expressway. 'According to our statistics, on normal days, Penang sees about 1.2 million vehicles coming in and out of the state daily. 'Therefore, we estimate the number of vehicles entering the state will reach 2.4 million during the Aidilfitri season,' he told reporters after launching Op Selamat 22 in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration at the Juru Toll Plaza (northbound) here today. Mohamed Usuf said that 308 officers and members from the Penang Police Contingent Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) will be deployed for Op Selamat to ensure a smooth traffic flow and reduce road accidents. Meanwhile, he said the police would beef up checks and security controls at key loc ations in Penang following the arrest of an Israeli man with six guns in the federal capital last Wednesday. On March 27, the police arrested an Israeli man at a hotel on Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur. The 36-year-old suspect is believed to have entered the country from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) using a French passport on March 12. So far, eight people have been detained, including the main suspect. Source: BERNAMA News Agency