Over 1K sacadas, LSIs begin work under TUPAD program

More than 1,000 sugar migrants, locally known as “sacadas”, and locally stranded individuals (LSIs) on Wednesday started their 10-day work under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced (TUPAD) program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

DOLE Antique provincial director Melisa Navarra said the beneficiaries of the program are those who returned to Antique after they were displaced due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“There are 417 sacadas who are beneficiaries of this TUPAD program,” she said.

She said the sacadas and LSIs stranded in Metro Manila were assisted by the repatriation program initiated by Antique Congresswoman Loren Legarda and Antique Governor Rhodora J. Cadiao and were prioritized under the TUPAD program so they would have alternative livelihood in the province.

“Sacadas, who will be returning back to Negros Occidental to work in the sugar fields there, were also prioritized so that they would have some money to leave behind their families in Antique. The beneficiaries will be receiving each a daily wage of PHP395,” she said.

The beneficiaries are tasked to do environmental cleanup and other works identified as priority of their respective local government units.

Of the 417 sacadas, one is from Anini-y town, 37 from Barbaza, 31 from Culasi, 36 from Hamtic, 53 from Libertad, 28 from Patnongon, two from Sebaste, and 229 from Tibiao.

The 592 LSIs are from the towns of Anini-y with 32, Barbaza (16), Belison (21), Bugasong (47), Culasi (43), Hamtic (39), Laua-an (25), Libertad (29), Pandan (63), San Jose de Buenavista (104), San Remigio (40), Sebaste (15), Sibalom (70), Tibiao (25), and 23 from Valderrama.

San Jose de Buenavista Mayor Elmer Untaran said he is glad that the LSIs here were able to avail of the TUPAD program.

“Through the TUPAD, the LSIs who lost jobs in Metro Manila due to Covid-19 lockdown would now be able to earn some money for their food and other basic needs,” he said.

He said the LSIs recounted their difficult situation in Metro Manila prompting them to come home to Antique to start anew. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency