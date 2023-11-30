Over 170 Vehicles Apprehended in MMDA Clearing Operations

Manila – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Thursday apprehended 166 vehicles and towed six vehicles for illegal parking. The operation, part of the agency's crackdown against obstructions, focused on "Mabuhay Lanes" in the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to Philippines News Agency, Assistant Secretary David Angelo Vargas, the initiative involved 108 strike force members to ensure the unhampered flow of traffic along these alternate routes. Vargas emphasized the importance of keeping Mabuhay Lanes passable, advising motorists to avoid parking on sidewalks and roads. Fines were imposed on owners of illegally parked vehicles, ranging from PHP1,000 for attended vehicles to PHP2,000 for unattended ones. The strike force members, equipped with body cameras and handheld ticketing devices, were supervised by Vargas, MMDA Traffic Discipline Office Director for Enforcement Victor Nuñez, and officer-in-charge Gabriel Go. The MMDA's new strike force aims to conduct daily clearing operations in 10 areas for efficient traffic management, augmenting the agency's existing units.