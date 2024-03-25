Over 13K hurdle PNP entrance, promotion exams

MANILA: A total of 13,420 out of 37,937 examinees passed the latest Philippine National Police (PNP) entrance and promotional examinations, the National Police Commission (Napolcom) said on Monday. It translates to a 30.37-percent passing rate of the Dec. 10, 2023 exams held in 24 designated testing centers across the country and on Feb. 11 in Butuan City. The total number of passers includes 8,399 or 28.76 percent out of a total of 29,205 examinees of the entrance exam and 5,021 or 57.50 percent out of 8,732 active officers who took the promotional exam. The 5,021 police officers who passed the promotional examinations per category are as follows: --Police Officer 1st Class examination for major and lieutenant colonel, 39 passers; --Police Officer 2nd Class examination for lieutenant and captain, 234 passers; --Police Officer 3rd Class examination for master sergeant, senior master sergeant, chief master sergeant and executive master sergeant , 2,897 passers; --Police Officer 4th Class examination for Police Corporal and Police Staff Sergeant (1,851 passers). The eligibility conferred upon passing the entrance examination is one of the requirements for appointment in the PNP as a patrolman/patrolwoman, while passing the corresponding promotional examination is a requirement for a higher rank. The list of successful examinees will be posted at the Napolcom One-Stop Shop central office in Quezon City and can be viewed at www.napolcom.gov.ph. An individual Certificate of Eligibility or Report of Rating will be sent by mail to all examinees. Source: Philippines News Agency