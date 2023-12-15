Over 1.8M gov’t workers to get SRI starting Dec. 15: DBM

MANILA: More than 1.8 million government employees will receive their Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) beginning Friday, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said. 'This is in recognition of the tireless dedication of our public servants. This is one way of making them feel that the government acknowledges their good work and efficient performance,' DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said in a statement on Friday. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Dec. 7 issued Administrative Order (AO) 12, authorizing the grant of a one-time SRI at a uniform rate not exceeding PHP20,000 for those working under the executive department. Under AO 13, the SRI will be granted to civilian personnel of national government agencies (NGAs); military and police personnel; fire and jail personnel under the Department of the Interior and Local Government; and personnel of the Bureau of Corrections, Philippine Coast Guard, and National Mapping and Resource Information Authority. The DBM noted that to qualify to receive the SRI, civilian personnel must be occupying regular, contractual or casual positions. It added that government workers should be in the government service or have rendered at least a total or an aggregate of four months of satisfactory service, as of Nov. 30. 'Those who have rendered less than a total or an aggregate of four months of satisfactory service as of 30 November 2023 shall be entitled to a pro-rated SRI,' the DBM said. '[SRI will also be given to] the employees [who] have not received any additional year-end benefit in FY (fiscal year) 2023 over and above the benefit authorized under Republic Act (RA) No. 6686, as amended by RA No. 8441,' it added. The DBM said that excluded from the grant of the SRI are those who engaged without an employer-employee relationship and whose compensation are funded from non-Personnel Services (PS) appropriations or budgets. These include consultants and experts engaged for a limited period to perform specific activities or services with expected outputs, the D BM said. Also excluded are laborers engaged through job contracts and those paid on a piecework basis; student workers and apprentices; and individuals and groups of people whose services are engaged through job orders, contracts of service or other similar situations. Pangandaman lauded Marcos for authorizing the grant of the SRI. 'As the Order notes, (the) administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. 'recognizes all government employees for their collective and invaluable contribution to the government's continuing efforts in pursuing the objectives, commitments, targets, and deliverables under the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 and the President's 8-Point Socioeconomic Agenda,' she said. Source: Philippines News Agency