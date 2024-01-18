Over 1.3K PWDs in Borongan to get cash aid

TACLOBAN CITY: The city government of Borongan in Eastern Samar has started the distribution of financial assistance to eligible persons with disabilities (PWDs) here as mandated under its new ordinance. The city government on Thursday said at least 1,313 registered PWDs are entitled to receive the cash aid this year. In 2023, the council approved City Ordinance No. 251, paving the way for eligible PWDs to get a monthly cash allowance of PHP250 or PHP3,000 annually. It will be distributed in three tranches. Those who are eligible to receive the assistance are 'PWDs who are not beneficiaries of any city government program, have no regular financial support provided by family members or relatives, and have limited capacity or capability for employment due to their disability,' the city government said. The monetary assistance primarily aims to support their expenses and lessen their financial burden, motivate and encourage them to contribute to nation-building, recognize their rights, give support to their improvement and total well-being, and encourage their family and community to reaffirm and apply the valued Filipino traditions of caring for people who are differently abled. Documentary requirements to become eligible to receive the cash assistance include a valid PWD identification card, a medical certificate or abstract from the city health physician, and voter's registration. Aside from financial assistance, the city mayor may also provide supplemental food, groceries and medicine packs to PWD beneficiaries if funds are available. Other monthly monetary allowances provided by the city government are financial assistance to all senior citizens who are not social pensioners under the Department of Social Welfare and Development and monthly allowances to senior high school and college students. Source: Philippines News Agency