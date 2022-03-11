﻿Over 1.2-M Covid-19 vaccine doses given in Zambo City

A total of 1,218,205 doses of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine have so far been administered in this city since the vaccination rolled out in March 2021, the city health office (CHO) reported Friday.

Of the total doses administered, the CHO said 620,345 were for the first dose, while the remaining 597,860 were for the second dose.

The CHO data showed that the majority of those partially vaccinated are front-liners in the essential sector who fall under the A4 priority group with 160,021.

The rest are the following: workers in front-line health services (A1), 19,206; senior citizens (A2), 51,787; individuals with comorbidity (A3), 70,704; indigents (A5), 113,045; rest of the population (ROP), 113,420; pediatrics with comorbidity (12-17 years old), 1,760; and, rest of the pediatric population (ROPP), 90,402.

The A4 priority group also comprised the majority of fully vaccinated individuals with 151,481, according to the CHO.

The remaining fully vaccinated individuals are as follows: 18,495, A1; 52,600, A2; 77,691, A3; 106,284, A5; 107,774, ROP; 1,318, pediatrics with comorbidity (12-17 years old); and, 82,217, ROPP.

The CHO said this city now has 69.21 percent partially vaccinated and 66.7 percent fully vaccinated individuals based on the Department of Health – Region 9 target of 896,200 population to be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, The CHO reported that 58,953 fully vaccinated individuals have received their vaccine booster.

A total of 18 vaccination centers have been activated Friday as the city government accelerated the inoculation of the eligible population for primary doses as well as booster doses.

