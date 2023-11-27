Over 1.1 Million Individuals Affected by Shear Line and LPA in Seven Philippine Regions

Manila, Philippines – The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that the combined effects of a shear line and a low-pressure area (LPA) have affected over 1.1 million individuals across seven regions in the Philippines.

According to Philippines News Agency, a total of 282,938 families, or approximately 1,133,093 individuals from 1,471 barangays in the regions of Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga, have been impacted. Among these, 17,746 families or 48,720 individuals are receiving assistance in 162 evacuation centers, while another 9,357 families or 32,699 persons are being helped outside these centers. The Office of Civil Defense clarified that these numbers include families displaced and those who did not require relocation from their residences. The NDRRMC also noted two fatalities in Eastern Visayas still undergoing verification, one confirmed injury in Region 8, and a missing person in Bicol being validated. Property damage includes 270 houses in Bicol, Western, and Eastern Visayas, and agricultural losses estimated at PHP119,897,021.93, primarily in Western and Eastern Visayas.