Outing ends in tragedy as 2 cousins drown on New Year’s Day

DUMAGUETE CITY Two cousins drowned while two others were brought to the hospital during a family outing on New Year's Day in Sta. Catalina, Negros Oriental.

A report from the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) identified the fatalities as John Mark Belnas Fabro, 16, and Rona Gaudia Fabro, 21, both residents of Sitio Pinamgimnan, Barangay Obat, Sta. Catalina Negros Oriental.

The two others who are now recuperating at the hospital are Camille Binghil Fabro, 18, and Rhena Gaudia Fabro, 18, also residents of Sitio Pinamgimnan.

Rona Gaudia Fabro and Rhena Gaudia Fabro are siblings, said Chief M/Sgt. Edilberto Euraoba III, NOPPO Public Information Officer.

The police report said that at around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Sta. Catalina Police Station received a call regarding a drowning incident at Sitio Guba in Barangay Poblacion Sta. Catalina which prompted them to conduct a rescue operation.

Initial investigation disclosed that the family of the victims had gone swimming at sea when the four suddenly found themselves in distress at the vicinity of the breakwater in Sitio Guba.

The four were rescued and brought to the Bayawan District Hospital in nearby Bayawan City. However, two of them were declared dead on arrival.

One of the survivors, Camille Fabro, was transferred to a hospital in Dumaguete City for further medical treatment.

The police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency