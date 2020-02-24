Ouster moves against PRRD won’t succeed: PNP chief

Any ouster plot against President Rodrigo Duterte would not prosper because it does not have the support of the police and military, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Gamboa said.

"Ganun naman palagi, 'pag malapit na mag Edsa (People Power anniversary), o may mag oust, may ganyan [That's what they always say every time the celebration of Edsa is near, there is a report of ouster]," Gamboa told reporters in a press briefing.

"They cannot afford it because they don't have the support of the police and the military," he added.

Gamboa said the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) would not back ouster plots against Duterte.

"We assure the public that there is no such thing that will be supported by the PNP and AFP," Gamboa said.

He said the president continues to enjoy the support of the public with his consistently high ratings in surveys.

The country will commemorate on February 25 the 34th anniversary of the People Power Revolution that toppled former Pres. Ferdinand Marcos in 1986.

Some 100 protesters had gathered at the People Power Monument last February 22 to call for Duterte's ouster.

Gamboa assured that police would be on alert for the celebration of the Edsa People Power anniversary.

