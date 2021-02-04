OSHC seeks declaration of Covid-19 as work-related illness

The Occupational Safety and Health Center (OSHC) has already submitted its recommendations to declare coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as a work-related sickness.

In a virtual briefing Wednesday, OSHC executive director Noel Binag said they have forwarded their suggestions to the Governing Board of the Employees’ Compensation Commission (ECC) identifying the high-risk jobs where employees are prone to contracting the virus.

“We have an opinion that there is a limited group. There are specific groups of workers that are really highly exposed to Covid-19. They have high-risk jobs like medical front-liners, those in the military, those working in grocery stores,” he said. “This is what we call high-risk theory. They are prone to Covid-19. They are to be infected with Covid, but not all of them.”

Binag said it will be the ECC Governing Board that will issue a resolution determining the beneficiaries of the employees’ compensation program for Covid-19.

“The Governing Board of ECC will have to come up with a resolution to declare the qualified beneficiary to receive compensation. We will wait for them to issue a resolution. I’m sure it will come out soon,” he said.

Binag added that he is confident that the board will come up with a resolution adopting their recommendations.