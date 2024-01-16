Latest News

Osaka, Vondrousova make early exits from 2024 Australian Open

ANKARA: Japan's Naomi Osaka and Czech Marketa Vondrousova made early exits from the 2024 Australian Open in women's singles round 1. French tennis player Caroline Garcia eliminated two-time Australian Open champion Osaka with a 6-4, 7-6(2) victory at Rod Laver Arena. Garcia, who struck 34 winners including 13 aces in the game, said, "I can't remember everything. I was so anxious I was just trying to breathe, you know? I knew I would have to be very solid against Naomi and to bring some balls back and be as aggressive as I could every time I had chances." Osaka returned to the courts after giving birth to her daughter, Shai, in July, making her first major appearance since the Japan Open in September 2022. Garcia will face Polish player Magdalena French in the women's singles round 2. Yastremska shocks World No. 7 Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska also shocked World No. 7 Marketa Vondrousova, 6-1, 6-2, in Round 1. Yastremska struck 26 winners against the reigning Wimbledon champion. "In life, I'm also pretty aggressive, same on court," Yastremska said. "Of course, I played like that since I was very small but I do enjoy to play like this." Yastremska will take on French player Varvara Gracheva in Round 2. Source: Philippines News Agency

