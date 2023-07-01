Oriental Mindoro citizens offer bounty for stude’s killers

Provincial officials and concerned citizens on Saturday pooled their hard-earned cash to put up an almost half a million peso bounty on information leading to the arrest of architecture student Eden Joy Villacete's killers. The fundraising activity was spearheaded by broadcaster Mariboy Ysibido on his program 'Pag-Usapan Natin,' which is aired over local radio station 102.5 CARE FM. Organizers said that in less than a day, the radio program has managed to raise some PHP459,000 in reward money. It was revealed that of the total amount raised, PHP100,000 came from Rep. Odie Tarriela, PHP100,000 from Governor Eduardo Gadiano, PHP100,000 from Vice Governor Diana Tayag, and the municipality of San Jose contributed another PHP100,000. Smaller donors included the staff of CARE FM, who managed to put up PHP25,000, board member Alex Robles del Valle, who contributed PHP25,000, and Barangay Bagong Sikat Captain Ismael Cacayurin, who gave PHP5,000, while another PHP4,000 was donated by anonymous sources. San Jose Mayor Rey Ladaga told reporters Saturday morning that he has ordered police to conduct a speedy and thorough investigation, assuring that the local government will see the case through its resolution. Villacete, 21, an incoming fifth year student at Occidental Mindoro State College (OMSC), was stabbed to death and found naked inside her rented room in Barangay 7 on Friday morning. Investigators said the victim's neighbors reported a stench coming from the victim's room, which they found suspicious because they have not seen her in the past two days. The heinous crime has reportedly triggered an uproar in the province, many venting their anger on social media. 'She was kind, thoughtful and wanted to complete her studies to help us,' said the victim's father Perlito, a fisherman, in a radio interview.

Source: Philippines News Agency