﻿Ordination of Archbishop-elect Catalan set Feb. 11 in Manila

Two cardinals and the Vatican’s representative to the Philippines will lead the episcopal ordination of Rev. Msgr. Arnaldo Catalan as a bishop next week in Manila.

In a Facebook post Friday, the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, popularly known as the Manila Cathedral, said the ceremony will be at the church on February 11 at 5 p.m.

Catalan will be ordained by Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, Prefect of the Congregation of the Evangelization of Peoples, together with Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula and Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Charles Brown.

It added that Catalan has chosen as his episcopal motto “Iuxta Misericordiam Non Deficimus, “through mercy, we are not discouraged,” (2 Corinthians 4:1).

The Manila Cathedral reminded the public that only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed inside the basilica.

“In line with government health protocols, only fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed inside the Cathedral. Please bring your proof of vaccination,” it said.

The celebration will be live on the Manila Cathedral’s social media accounts such as Facebook and YouTube. The event will also be live on TV Maria.

On Monday, Pope Francis appointed the soon-to-be archbishop as the new Apostolic Nuncio to Rwanda.

Source: Philippines News Agency