Ordinance to protect cultural properties in Antique

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA: A proposed ordinance aimed to protect and conserve cultural properties, historical landmarks, monuments and shrines in Antique passed the scrutiny of the provincial board on Monday. 'The Province of Antique, known for its rich cultural and historical heritage and having been blessed with the number of cultural, religious, and tourist sites, wanted to ensure their protection and conservation,' said board member Egidio Elio, chair of the Committee on History and Cultural Heritage, during their regular session. Elio said six structures in the province bear the historical marking of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), including the Leandro Fullon Shrine, Evelio B. Javier Monument, Balay na Bato, Old church and convent in Patnongon, Hantique Igcabuhi, and the bust of former Chief Justice Calixto Zaldivar. Through an ordinance, the provincial board also declared other structures 50 years old and above as cultural properties. Any proposed construction, renovation retrofitting, or demolition activities that may affect the integrity of historical and cultural sites or any adjoining historical or cultural sites need consultation with the NHCP as provided for in Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Order 12, series of 2019. In support of the DPWH order, the provincial board, through the ordinance, prohibits demolition or damage of any local cultural properties, any awkward or disrespectful gestures, modifications and alteration of NHCP-marked historical edifices without permission by the national commission. Any demolition or acts for other cultural properties without the NHCP should seek permission from the Antique Provincial Council on History and Cultural Heritage. Source: Philippines News Agency