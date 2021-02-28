Optional MVIC inspections, lowered fees now official: DOTr

An official of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Thursday said testing of vehicles in private motor vehicle inspection centers (MVICs) is now optional, following the issuance of a memorandum two weeks ago.

“The testing of motor vehicles in private MVICs is no longer mandatory, and therefore optional, and those inspections may again be performed by LTO inspectors, and emission testing conducted by PETCs,” DOTr Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran said, contrary to the claim of Senator Grace Poe that there is no official issuance formalizing the optional vehicular inspections and lowered fees at private MVICs.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) issued a memorandum on the discontinuation of the mandatory vehicle testing by private MVICs last Feb. 11.

As a result of the discussion between DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade and private MVIC owners, Libiran said the memorandum also stated the reduced fees to make them on par with private emission testing centers.

Under the memorandum, private MVICs must lower their inspection fees to PHP300 for “for hire” vehicles, PHP500 for motorcycles, and PHP600 for other covered vehicles.

On Feb. 11, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the discontinuation of mandatory testing at private MVICs noting the need to balance the needs of the public amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency