Ops to curb Reds to continue: Lorenzana

MANILA Despite the announcement of plans to revive peace talks with the communist rebels, the Department of National Defense on Sunday said efforts to whittle down their armed members, either by combat or peaceful means, will continue.

"Our efforts to bring them down to join the society for those who are willing (to reintegrate with mainstream society) will continue. So is our combat operations against their armed components will continue to wage war. No let-up even during peace talks," Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a message to reporters.

He made this comment when asked whether the planned peace talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA) will have a bearing on government efforts to eliminate the insurgency threat.

The DND chief also called the NPA ambush in Libuton, Borongan City, Eastern Samar, which killed a policeman and an elderly woman and wounded 16 others last December 13, as part of the efforts of communist rebels to project strength.

"That usually is what they do on the eve of peace talks to heighten their attacks to project their so-called strength," Lorenzana said.

Meanwhile, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson, Marine Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, said the atrocity committed by the NPA against the police and innocent civilians only reaffirmed their decision not to recommend the declaration of a unilateral ceasefire with the communist rebels this Yuletide Season.

"The abominable crime that also killed a policeman shows what these terrorist members of the New People's Army are capable of an evil of unconscionable degree and timing. It was done on a Christmas season when everyone's longing is to be home to celebrate the holidays with family. Instead, the bereaved relatives will be mourning their dead," he said.

Arevalo said the AFP commiserates with the victims and will do its utmost to help them find justice.

"The CTG (communist terrorist group) did the gruesome killing as if to threaten government that the latter should yield to their desire for peace negotiation," he added.

Arevalo said the NPAs committed the attack despite the Commander-in-Chief's order for Secretary Silvestre Bello III to discuss with CPP founding chair Jose Ma. Sison how peace negotiations can be resumed.

"In essence, the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army under Mr. Sison and his stewards merely confirmed who they really are�opportunists in advancing peace negotiations and transgressors of human rights masquerading to be pro-people," he added.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

"We beseech our people to unite against these terrorists. They should never allow these malefactors in their communities. They should be wary of wolves in sheep's clothing that lurks around them. Parents are forewarned of the beasts that have devoured the future of many unwitting minor children who were lured into joining the terrorist NPA," Arevalo said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency