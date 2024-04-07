OPS HARI RAYA: FIVE BUS DRIVERS CAUGHT FOR DRUG ABUSE

ALOR SETAR, The Road Transport Department (JPJ) detected five bus drivers who consumed methamphetamine in the nationwide Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri (HRA) 2024 from April 1 to 6. JPJ senior enforcement director Datuk Lokman Jamaan said the suspects, in their 30s to 60s, were found positive in urine tests conducted by the National Anti-Dadah Agency (AADK) before they started their journey. 'Two bus drivers were detained here (Shahab Perdana Bus Terminal) as they were about to begin their trip to the East Coast, two drivers were nabbed in Sarawak and one was detected in Kota Bharu, Kelantan. 'It is most saddening that some of them are more than 60 years old; it was unexpected. We will continue to conduct such operations together with AADK,' he told reporters during the Ops HRA at the Shahab Perdana Bus Terminal last night. Lokman urged the public to report all errant bus drivers, including those who use handphones while driving, by sending the details through the MyJPJ application. He said 163,558 vehicles w ere inspected in the weeklong operations, which resulted in 1,495 vehicles being impounded and 39,066 summonses issued for various traffic offences. The offences included driving without a valid licence, expired road tax, speeding and technical violations. "JPJ views the offences seriously and will not compromise with the bus company, owner and driver concerned. Stern action will be taken to ensure the safety of road users,' he added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency