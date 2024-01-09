‘Oplan Baklas’ nets nuisance contraband in Butuan jail

BUTUAN CITY: A daylong 'Oplan Baklas' launched on Monday inside the male dormitory of Butuan City Jail resulted in the seizure of around 1,500 kilograms of nuisance contraband. The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in the Caraga Region (BJMP-13) said the activity aims to eliminate illegal structures, objects, and other prohibited items from the dormitory. 'Oplan Baklas was also done to eradicate other contraband inside the jail premises, including liquor, cigarettes, appliances, excessive money, and lewd and pornographic materials,' the BJMP-13 said in a statement Tuesday. It said the operation significantly reduced overcrowding inside the male dormitory and mitigated fire and health risks inside the facility with the removal of illegal structures and objects for cleaner and safer living conditions for inmates. The BJMP said the confiscation of liquors and cigarettes will also contribute to a safer environment in the facility, as it will reduce the potential for violence. Source: Philippines News A gency