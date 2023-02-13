OPEN Health to acquire leading US-based life science strategy and advisory firm Acsel Health

London, U.K., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OPEN Health, a pre-eminent global provider of scientific communications and HEOR & market access services, announced the acquisition of Acsel Health (“Acsel”), a New York-based life science strategy and advisory firm focused on commercial strategy, pricing and market access, and commercial excellence.

Acsel’s deep industry expertise, scientific rigor, and actionable analysis drives its success in providing valued partnership to life science companies. These capabilities will complement OPEN Health’s existing offering, broadening the range of services it offers to pharma and biotech companies.

Lujing Wang, Managing Partner of Acsel Health, said, “We are thrilled to join OPEN Health and to work with a wider team to solve for today’s demands and meet tomorrow’s expectations for pharma and biotech customers. With new colleagues and capabilities to partner with, we are equipped to answer the most challenging cross-disciplinary questions in life science across all key therapeutic areas.”

“Acsel is an extraordinary addition to OPEN Health. Acsel’s expert team and long-standing client relationships significantly strengthen our ability to support the commercialization of our clients’ assets and unlock access for patients.” said OPEN Health CEO, Rob Barker. “We are excited to welcome Acsel Health into the OPEN Health Group and look forward to working with our new colleagues to offer our clients innovative, scientific solutions around the globe.”

Fairmount Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Acsel Health. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About OPEN Health

OPEN Health unites deep scientific knowledge with wide-ranging specialist expertise to unlock possibilities that improve health outcomes and patient wellbeing. Working in partnership with our clients, we embrace our different perspectives and strengths to deliver fresh thinking and solutions that make a difference. OPEN Health is a flexible global organization that solves complex healthcare challenges across HEOR and market access, medical communications and creative omnichannel campaigns. For more information on OPEN Health, visit www.openhealthgroup.com.

About Acsel Health

Acsel Health is a consulting firm that partners with renowned life science companies to guide life-changing innovations through their critical stages, from early development through market maturity. Acsel applies best-practice principles to develop and deliver highly individualized solutions to challenges across the product lifecycle for our clients. For more information on Acsel Health, visit www.acselhealth.com.

