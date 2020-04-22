Open Compute Project Foundation Turns in Strong 2019 with 40% YoY Growth

Study shows 2019 non-board member spend tops $3.6 billion, projects to hit $11.88 billion by 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) , a collaborative community focused on redesigning hardware technology to efficiently support the growing demands on compute infrastructure, announces today the results of an updated independent assessment of the Open Compute Project market impact by Omdia , a global technology research powerhouse. Omdia was established following the merger of the research division of Informa Tech (Ovum, Heavy Reading and Tractica) and the acquired IHS Markit technology research portfolio. The study, commissioned by OCP, analyzes the global adoption and impact of OCP-certified gear in the technology industry. With the uptick in network usage and data demands associated with COVID-19, this report reveals critical information to serve as a basis for the data center sector and beyond to adjust their compass amid uncertain economic times.

At the close of 2019, Omdia interviewed OCP-certified equipment vendors and end users to supplement its ongoing discussions within the data center ecosystem, from server, power, network and rack vendors to silicon suppliers and system integrators. Data obtained from these discussions were fed into Omdia’s proprietary bottom-up models for estimating markets to determine the growth of 2019 non-board member adoption over the previous year. Participants shared how the market has changed over the last 12 months regarding technology demands, shifting compute to the edge, a circular economy, distribution models and more.

Among the preliminary findings:

Vendors of OCP-certified equipment earned revenues of $3.6B selling to non-board member companies, showing an increase of over $1B compared to 2018 for a 40% YoY growth rate.

2019 was a “watershed” year where non-board financial revenue became rightsized within the market.

OCP non-board revenue forecast to hit $5.3B in 2020 and $11.8B by 2023 with a projected compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36%.

APAC and EMEA will grow to 50% market share by 2023.

There is a credible path for non-board member revenue to top 5% market share by 2023.

The finance sector yields to government, gaming, e-commerce and energy as noteworthy contributors to growth in 2019 and are projected to continue to carry future growth.

Adoption is moving to telco, enterprise and government as high-performance compute (HPC) was cited across several enterprise verticals as an important growth driver.

Open edge via OCP-certified equipment is getting attention in new verticals such as Energy, Oil & Gas.

“We are witnessing a paradigm shift in the data center industry as adoption acceleration continues,” comments Rocky Bullock, CEO for the Open Compute Project Foundation. “We value the insights of the study to fuel our community to innovate, collaborate and improve the global ecosystem to support future growth.”

“These results confirm the increased emphasis on solutions that we have undertaken,” adds Bill Carter, CTO for the Open Compute Project Foundation. “Collaboration with open source software organizations and OCP solution providers is making open hardware easier to adopt and consume. The results also indicate that earlier enabling of a robust product offering and supply chain for edge products is broadening the reach of OCP products into new verticals.”

“Once again, the market has shown healthy maturation with significant revenue growth,” states Cliff Grossner, Ph.D., Executive Director Research & Technology Fellow at Omdia. “We have seen the early embers of an emerging supply chain with a circular economy, innovations driven by OCP certification and hyperscale operators showing greater importance over the past year.”

Please join us at the 2020 OCP Virtual Summit on May 12-15 to learn the complete details of the findings, including how the market has matured and shifted from 2018 and the projected track of dynamic growth expected through 2023. Dr. Grossner and Mr. Vladimir Galabov will present the detailed findings at 1:30 p.m. PST on Wednesday, May 13. Dr. Grossner will also present on Friday, May 15, “Delivering the Open Edge: New opportunities for Collaboration” during the OCP Future Technologies Symposium. The Summit and Symposium are free to attend. Click here to register.

