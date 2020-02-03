‘Open Capitol’ features Ilocos Norte’s creative artists

Taking pride in its home-grown artists, the provincial government of Ilocos Norte honored on Monday its growing number of creative artists as they showcased their genuine crafts and unique masterpiece at the Open Capitol, an annual event which is one of the highlights of the 202nd foundation anniversary of the province.

Featuring at least 20 Ilokano visual artists who joined the creative festivity, each of them shared their inner passion for beauty while inspiring others to reach out for their dreams and aspirations too.

The declaration of Open Capitol initiated by then Governor and now Senator Ma. Imelda Josefa Marcos is being continued as a tradition by her son, Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc.

This year's celebration invited Ilokano creatives who shared their expertise to the audience mostly compose of students from the different schools of the province.

Last year, it featured to Ilocos children about the various offices of the provincial government, what are the services and programs being offered and how it runs as an organization led by the governor, vice governor, provincial board members, and the department heads and staff, among others.

In his short speech, Manotoc lauded the efforts of people behind the creatives' fest, particularly the Provincial Tourism Office and the other departments of the Capitol which also presented their programs and services to the public.

I would like to commend the efforts of those who prepared it. This has been a tradition to open up the Capitol for added transparency and awareness, said Manotoc, as he led visitors to the different exhibits located both at the ground and second floors of the historic Ilocos Norte Capitol building.

Aside from the creatives' fest, the 21 towns and two cities of Ilocos Norte also displayed their unique products for sale to visitors.

