OPEC+ deal to have positive effect on energy market stabilization

The OPEC+ agreements will have a positive impact on future stabilization of the global energy markets, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Saturday.

It was reported earlier that the OPEC-non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting agreed on Saturday to extend oil production cuts by 9.7 million barrels per day until late July.

Apart from that, the OPEC ministers bound non-compliant members to make extra reductions in July to September. (TASS)

