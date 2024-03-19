Latest News

OP to send P15-M aid for flood-hit Agusan Norte

BUTUAN: Residents in Agusan del Norte province who bore the brunt of the recent northeast monsoon and low-pressure area in February stand to benefit from a substantial PHP15 million financial assistance from the Office of the President (OP). In a statement Tuesday, the Agusan del Norte provincial government said the funding will be facilitated through the Socio-Civic Projects Fund (SCPF) of the OP, which aims to provide essential relief to those adversely impacted by the inclement weather last month. 'The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) of Agusan del Norte has already authorized Governor Maria Angelica Rosedell Amante on Monday to sign a deed of donation for the release of the funds,' the statement said. Through a resolution, the SP also set guidelines for the release of financial assistance for the affected residents. The assistance package is earmarked to support affected individuals by furnishing vital provisions such as food supplies, medical essentials, cash aid, and other necessary non-food items. Pa rt of the funds will also be allocated for construction materials to repair damaged houses and livelihood assistance to the affected residents. Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.