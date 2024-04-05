OP KHAS: JPJ TO FOCUS ON THREE ACCIDENT-PRONE DISTRICTS IN PERAK DURING FESTIVE SEASON

TAPAH, The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will focus on three accident prone hot-spot districts in Perak under Op Khas to be held from April 1 to 20, in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive season. JPJ's deputy director-general (Planning and Operations) Aedy Fadly Ramli said 130 enforcement officers will be on duty to monitor the operations throughout the Op Khas period. According to Aedy, the districts that will be focused are Manjung, Taiping and Kinta since these three districts have recorded a high number of accidents and regarded as high-risk locations for accidents. 'The Op Khas is aimed at monitoring traffic flow, including focusing on public transport services. We will carry out scheduled inspection at bus depots to ensure buses used for public transportation purposes are road worthy and safe for public. 'Such inspection will be carried out to ensure their services are safe before the festive season,' he told reporters during a press conference, here today after the launch of the 'H appy Hour Free Fuel, Free Road Fatality' programme at the Petronas Service Station in Tapah. The programme was launched by State Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin. Meanwhile, Mohammad Nizar said among factors that influence motorists behaviour on the road is their emotion, including carelessness and that such factors can lead to road accidents. 'Motorists, especially vehicle owers must also ensure that their vehicles are safe and roadworthy before deciding to start their journey. Practice defence driving methods and patience on the road is crucial in avoiding accidents. Drive carefully and not follow your emotion,' he said. Meanwhile, 300 cars and 500 motorcycles received free RON 95 petrol under the programme. Source: BERNAMA News Agency