Only fully vaxxed may join F2F classes in Agusan Sur town

Only fully vaccinated teachers and students can participate in the face-to-face classes starting August 22 in the Agusan del Sur town of La Paz.

This was contained in the July 25 executive order of La Paz Mayor Michael Lim which was posted on the town’s official Facebook account on Friday.

In his EO, Lim underscored the importance of protecting the children and the town's residents from the continuing threat of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“Government agencies and local government units are enjoined to undertake critical and appropriate response and measures in a timely manner to curtail and eliminate the Covid-19 pandemic threat,” Lim said.

The executive order was issued in consultation with the Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force, of which the Department of Education a member, and the approval of the 15 barangay chairpersons of La Paz.

Unvaccinated students and pupils in the town may continue their studies through the modular learning system, the EO said.

It added that only those fully or partially vaccinated students may attend graduation rites while those who are not vaccinated may join through virtual setup.

Data from the Provincial Health Office in Agusan del Sur said that as of August 4, La Paz has a total of 182 Covid-19 cumulative cases with 174 recoveries, eight deaths, and no active case

Source: Philippines News Agency