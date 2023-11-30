Latest News

Only 79.15% of Barangay Election Candidates File Expense Reports

Negros Oriental – In Negros Oriental, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported that only 15,268, or 79.15 percent, of the 19,289 candidates in the recent Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) have filed their statements of contribution and expenses (SOCEs).

According to Philippines News Agency, the acting provincial election supervisor, the number of filings is expected to increase as different towns and cities submit their reports, with November 30, 2023, being the last day for filing SOCEs. Candidates failing to file their SOCEs will face sanctions, Labaria noted.

On Wednesday, Comelec issued a warning to elected barangay and SK officials about the consequences of not filing their SOCEs, including potential removal from office and disqualification from running or holding any appointive position. Labaria also mentioned that one of the prerequisites for a winning candidate before assuming office is to present a certification from Comelec confirming the submission of the SOCE.

