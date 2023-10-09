ONLY 54 MP UNDERGO HEALTH SCREENINGS AS OF OCT 2 – JOHARI

Only 54 out of 222 Members of Parliament (MPs) have undergone health screenings as of Oct 2, said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

He said as the number is too small, all MPs who have not undergone health screenings are urged to do so immediately.

“Please be reminded that the deadline for health screenings is Oct 31. Honourable Members are encouraged to reach out to the Parliament healthcare doctor for detailed information regarding these screenings,” he said in his address before commencing the Question and Answer session at today’s sitting.

Johari added that MPs can undergo screenings at any healthcare facility, but the health records must be submitted to the Parliament Health Officer for documentation purposes.

“I have informed Honourable Members that the health screenings can either be done here (in Parliament) or elsewhere, as long as the records are brought here,” he said.

In September, Johari was reported as saying that all MPs must undergo follow-up health screenings as recommended by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to ensure good health.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency