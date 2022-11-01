Online Mass intentions for dearly departed still available: CBCP

The Catholic Church reminded the faithful, especially those who will not be able to visit their dearly departed in cemeteries and columbaria that they can still offer prayer and Mass Intentions online.

In a social media post Monday, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) noted that the online feature on their website is very much available for the public to access.

“Should you wish to request for prayers and/or Masses to be said for the souls of your loves ones and the poor souls in purgatory, kindly click the link to the online form provided,” the CBCP added.

Those who would like to offer prayers and Masses for their departed loved ones may access the link https://cbcpnews.net/cbcpnews/mass-intentions/.

For the first time in two years, the government would allow again visits to cemeteries, columbaria, and memorial parks to visit their departed loved ones.

These areas have been ordered closed during the “Undas” (All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days) holidays in the past years to curb the spread of coronavirus.

These holidays often serve as a reunion for some families.

