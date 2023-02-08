‘One-time, big-time’ op nets 5 wanted fugitives in Jolo

ZAMBOANGA CITY: The police has launched a “One-time, Big-time” operation that resulted in the arrest of five persons facing a string of criminal cases in Jolo town, the capital of Sulu province, a top police official reported Wednesday.

Col. Richard Verceles, operations chief of the Area Police Command-Western Mindanao, said the wanted persons were arrested around 9 a.m. Tuesday in Barangay Asturias, Jolo.

Verceles identified the suspects as Ammar Najoh, 36, who is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of frustrated murder and attempted murder; Datu Annual Mahmon, 39, for two counts of murder, two counts of frustrated murder, and attempted murder;

Muktar Amil, 45, two counts of murder, two counts of frustrated murder and attempted murder; Alnasir Albani, 33, two counts of murder; and Bassar Mujaji, 51, with two counts of murder.

The suspects have arrest warrants with no recommended bail issued by a court in Jolo in December last year.

Source: Philippines News Agency