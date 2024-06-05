ONE MILLION M’SIANS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETE ‘AI UNTUK RAKYAT’ ONLINE PROGRAMME IN RECORD TIME

KUALA LUMPUR, The 'AI untuk Rakyat' programme has reached over one million Malaysians, having completed the self-learning online initiative in record time This milestone was achieved in less than six months since its launch, surpassing the initial goal of reaching one million within a year. Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the rapid uptake of 'AI untuk Rakyat' underscores Malaysians' eagerness to embrace digital literacy and Artificial Intelligence (AI) education. 'This milestone demonstrates our collective commitment to building a digitally-inclusive society and preparing our citizens for the opportunities and challenges of the future with a digital-first mindset. This remarkable response to the programme also signifies a significant shift towards a more technologically adept populace, laying the foundation for Malaysia to thrive in the digital age. 'This achievement would not have been possible without the dedicated efforts of several key organisations. The Public Service Department (JPA) ensured that 100 per cent of its staff completed the programme. The Ministry of Education (MOE) provided full support, encouraging widespread participation,' he said in a statement today. Gobind said entities including Methodist Girl School, the Malaysia Volunteers Corps Department (RELA), and the Ministry of Finance (MOF) organised briefing sessions, providing good feedback and enhancing better awareness about AI. ''AI untuk Rakyat' aims to foster interest in science, technology, and innovation (STI), particularly AI. The programme hopes to spark interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects specifically in AI-related courses among students to produce future talents for the nation. 'To further incentivise participation, the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (MOSTI), through the National Science Centre (PSN), offers free admission to PSN for badge-earners until Dec 31. This programme is a pivotal government initiative to improve AI awareness and potentially eliminate co mmon misconceptions about AI. Everyone is encouraged to participate, in order to increase their AI literacy, at www.ai.gov.my,' he said. Moving forward, he added that AI literacy initiatives will expand to further equip Malaysians with essential digital skills. 'Through sustained efforts and collaborations with public and private sector organisations, we aim to empower individuals and support our nation's journey towards becoming a digitally-driven, high-income nation and a regional leader in digital economy,' he said. The 'AI untuk Rakyat' launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Jan 16 this year to underscores the government's unwavering dedication to equipping Malaysians with essential knowledge about AI. Source: BERNAMA News Agency