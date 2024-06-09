ONE MILLION COPIES OF QURAN TRANSLATION DISTRIBUTED TO HAJJ PILGRIMS

MAKKAH: The Presidency for Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque is distributing one million copies of the Quran with translation to the hajj pilgrims during the first 10 days of the month of Zulhijah. According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), quoting the president of the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, the programme stands as a cherished gift from the two holy mosques to the pilgrims. Al-Sudais was reported by SPA as saying that the Kingdom's leadership is committed to promoting the message of the Holy Quran globally and reinforcing the values of tolerance and moderation. Al-Sudais was also reported by the news agency as saying that the leadership of the Kingdom has prioritised attention to the two holy mosques and their visitors, aiming to facilitate their rituals with ease and convenience. The report also said that the presidency also has prepared to enhance the frequency of religious events and activities in the two holy mosqu es during the first 10 days of the month of Zulhijah to enrich the experience of pilgrims who have travelled from all parts of the world to perform the hajj. In other developments, the SPA reported that the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance has allocated an integrated media centre to cover the events of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Guests Programme for Hajj, Umrah, and Visit, here. The media centre will highlight the Kingdom's efforts in serving Islam and Muslims through the hosting programme, which enables thousands of Muslims around the world to perform hajj at the expense of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. According to the news agency report, the media centre covers the services provided for pilgrims and broadcasts press releases and television reports in coordination with various print, audio, and visual media to enable them to transmit and monitor the events. The centre is equipped with all necessary means, equipment, modern devices, and specialised media staff. Source: BERNAMA News Agency