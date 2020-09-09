One Hospital Command Center gets new telecom tools

The One Hospital Command Center (OHCC), a health care referral hub for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases, received several new telecommunications tools on Wednesday.

The hub received a total of 15 landlines and 20 units of “PLDT Landline Plus” with unlimited calls, according to a statement from telecoms giant PLDT.

Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega thanked the telecoms firm for its contribution to the government’s fight against the disease.

“(Pangilinan’s) move of equipping the new building of East Avenue as the Center for Emerging and Re-Emerging Diseases and supporting the One Hospital Command Center paved the way for a visible and committed partnership with MVP and the private sector,” Vega said, referring to PLDT chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan.

The firm has provided Wi-Fi and technical support to more than 100 hospitals and quarantine sites, in partnership with its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications.

Earlier, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque asked Pangilinan to provide telecommunications support for the OHCC, which the businessman accommodated.

The OHCC, located at the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority headquarters in Makati City, was launched on August 6.

Source: Philippines News Agency