KUALA LUMPUR, A 47-year-old was confirmed dead while a 26-year-old man suffered serious injuries when a huge tree came crushing down on 17 vehicles along Jalan Sultan Ismail, just outside the Concorde Hotel, during a thunderstorm and heavy rain, at about 2.19pm here today. Apart from damaging vehicles passing by the busy segment of downtown Kuala Lumpur, the fallen tree also damaged a bus stop and disrupted the monorail service temporarily as debris and branches of the fallen tree had damaged the monorail track. Rapid KL says its monorail services were currently disrupted after a tree fell onto the tracks between the Bukit Nanas and Raja Chulan stations during bad weather. The Kuala Lumpur Traffic Movement Operations Centre in a statement said a report about the incident was received at 2.19 pm and 27 officers from the fire and rescue department were deployed to the location. 'Upon arriving at the location, the team reported that a large tree had fallen on the road, crushing 17 vehicles and damaging the monorail track at the location. The fallen tree had also caused damages to public facilities, including a bus stop. 'Two victims were removed from damaged vehicles. The first victim was a 47-year-old who was later confirmed dead by Health Ministry officers while the second victim was handed over to paramedics at the location for treatment,' said the statement. Source: BERNAMA News Agency