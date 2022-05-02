﻿On Eid’l Fitr, BARMM residents urged to embrace moral governance

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Chief Minister Ahod “Murad” Ebrahim has called on constituents to embrace moral governance as the Muslim faithful celebrate Eid’l Fitr or the culmination of Ramadan Monday.

Speaking during the congregational prayer at the BARMM center here, Ebrahim said heeding the call for “moral governance” is supporting governance anchored on Islamic morality and spirituality.

“I ask all of you to support moral governance so our struggle for self-determination will truly succeed,” he said in the vernacular.

He said the moral governance that the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and BARMM have been promoting “will only succeed if we can implement the moral teachings of Islam and our God.”

“We cannot do it in just one day, it will take time but we need to help each other to achieve our goal,” Ebrahim said. All of us are to obey moral governance because this is our responsibility to ourselves, our neighbors, and all of us.”

Moreover, Ebrahim lauded the Bangsamoro for observing health protocols during the observance of the fasting month.

“I hope we will all live up to what we have learned during the 30 days of fasting that kept our faith strong. “Happy Eid’l Fitr Mubarak to all of us,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency