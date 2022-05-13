﻿Omicron detected in majority of samples sequenced in recent week

The Omicron subvariant of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) was detected in the majority or 77.78 percent of the samples sequenced from May 2 to 10, a health official said Friday.

In an online media forum, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire disclosed that about 3.17 percent of the specimens sequenced were positive with the Delta variant while the remaining 19 percent had no lineage assigned.

“Sa 49 Omicron variant cases, 45 na kaso ay local, dalawang kaso ay foreign nationals, habang patuloy vine-verify ang dalawang kaso kung ito ba ay local or foreign case (Of the 49 variant cases, 45 are local, two are foreign nationals, and the remaining two are still being verified if they are local or foreign cases),” she said.

The two Delta variant cases were detected in the Cagayan Valley region and Calabarzon.

“Pagdating naman sa mga kaso ng Omicron, walang dapat ikabahala ang publiko dahil mababa pa rin hanggang ngayon ang porsiyento ng severe and critical cases (There’s nothing to worry about the Omicron cases because the percentage of severe and critical cases are low),” Vergeire added.

The first two cases of Omicron BA.2.12.1 were detected in the National Capital Region.

Both have received their booster shots and they experienced mild symptoms at the onset.

They have completed home isolation from April 21 to 28 and are now tagged as asymptomatic and recovered.

Their 39 identified close contacts were asymptomatic.

The DOH is still verifying their testing, quarantine, and vaccination status.

In Puerto Princesa City, about 14 tourists and one local tested positive on April 29.

Of the 15 cases, five were reported to have mild symptoms but are now asymptomatic.

They are all fully vaccinated and were isolated in a facility and were all discharged.

Their 28 close contacts all tested negative but their health and vaccination status are still being verified.

Source: Philippines News Agency