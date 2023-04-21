Olympians, Asia’s best compete in 30th Subic Int’l Triathlon

Filipino Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) medalists will race against Olympians and the best from Asia at the 30th Subic Bay International Triathlon (SuBIT) at Subic Bay Freeport Zone in Zambales this weekend. This year's edition, billed the "2023 NTT AST Subic Bay Asia Cup,' features 114 elite athletes and 520 age-groupers from 21 countries. The longest-running Olympic distance triathlon in Asia will cover 1.5 kilometers in the swim leg, 40 kilometers in the bike leg, and 10 kilometers running. The men's elite field of 66 includes the cream of the crop in Japan, Hong Kong, China, Australia and the Philippines. Spearheading the Philippine campaign in the men's division are 2022 Vietnam SEAG gold medalist Fernando Jose Casares and silver medalist Andrew Kim Remolino, and 2019 Manila SEAG champion John Chicano. "We have a very strong Asian elites line-up. This is the best elites participation in years," said Tom Carrasco, president of the organizing Triathlon Association of the Philippines, in an interview on Friday. Ren Sato, the defending men's champion, leads the 12-member Japanese team that includes last year's runner-up Ryoya Tamazaki, Genta Uchida (5th) and Koki Yamamoto (9th). Australia's Oscar Dart, who finished third, and Hong Kong's Tsz To Wong (4th), Jason Tai Long Ng (6th) and James Tan (10th) are also back. "I know I'm in good shape. Trainings are going really well. However, I'm aware of the level we'll have on Sunday (April 23). International athletes and even Olympians will attend the event so claiming the victory is really hard to believe. Nevertheless, I will do my best to keep with the lead pack and make my kababayans (compatriots) proud," said Casares, who was born in Madrid to a Spanish father and a Filipino mother. After winning the National Age Group Triathlon Series in January, he went to New Zealand to join the Oceania Cup in Taupo and World Cup in New Plymouth. In the women's division, the Philippines is pinning its hopes on three-time SEA Games gold medalist Kim Mangrobang and Cebu City's Raven Faith Alcoseba and Karen Andrea Manayon. They will be facing a tough challenge from Hong Kong's Yan Yin Hilda Choi and Slovakia's Margareta Bicanova, who finished second and third, respectively, last year behind Japan's Yuka Sato. "We are doing good and ready to race," said coach Roland Remolino, whose team arrived in Subic Thursday morning. "We are optimistic to win but this is an international race. We are hoping for the best and ready for the worst. But we will give a good fight," he added. Other Cebuanos competing in the elite category are Matthew Justine Hermosa, Nicole Marie Del Rosario and Renz Wynn Corbin. Wave 1 of the men's elite will start at 5:40 a.m., followed by the women's group 10 minutes later. The top placers will earn points for their world and continental rankings. The tournament is also the national triathletes' final tune-up race before the 32nd Cambodia SEAG on May 26.

Source: Philippines News Agency