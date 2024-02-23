Olive Ridley sea turtle spotted nesting on Surigao City beach

MANILA: Beachgoers at Banahao area in Barangay Sabang, Surigao City, were treated to a display of nature's beauty Thursday evening after witnessing an Olive Ridley sea turtle nesting and laying eggs on a black sand beach. The Olive Ridley, known for its preference for nesting on black sand beaches, captivated onlookers and online netizens. In a statement on Friday, the Surigao City government emphasized the importance of preserving the natural habitat of marine species in the Banahao area. 'Upon receiving the report, the city environment and natural resources office and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Surigao del Norte immediately conducted a joint inspection in the area to ensure the protection of the nesting site,' the local government said. Measures will be implemented to preserve the habitat and the safety of the turtle and its eggs, it added. 'The rare sighting serves as an important reminder of the continuing environmental conservation efforts of the city government of Suriga o,' the local government said. (PNA) Source: Philippines News Agency