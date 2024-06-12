Olivarez, Arcilla secure quarterfinal berths

MANILA: Top seed Eric Jed Olivarez clobbered Lance Fernandez, 6-1, 6-1, to lead the men's singles quarterfinalists in the Mayor Eric Olivarez National Open Tennis Championships at the Olivarez Sports Center in Sucat, Parañaque on Wednesday. Olivarez, who stamped Carlos Angeles, 6-2, 6-2, in the second round, will be up against No. 7 seed Eric Tangub, a 6-2, 7-6(5) winner over Noel Salupado. No. 2 seed Johnny Arcilla and third seed Elbert Anasta also rolled into the quarterfinal round of the Group 1 event sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) and supported by Universal Ranking, Dunlop, and Icon Golf and Sports. Arcilla, a 10-time PCA Open singles champion, whipped Miguel Iglupas 6-1, 6-1, to advance against No. 5 seed Fritz Verdad, who scored a 6-1, 1-1 (ret.) win over Jude Ceniza. Anasta outplayed Art Calingasan, 6-3, 6-3, to forge a quarterfinal showdown with Marco Macalintal, who prevailed over Axl Gonzaga, 3-6, 6-1, 10-5. No. 6 seed Alexis Acabo trounced Loucas Fernandez 6-0, 6-2, to advance against John Benedict Aguilar, who pulled off a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Kendrick Bona. In men's doubles, Olivarez and Bryan Saarenas waylaid Expedito Lim Jr. and Vince Serino, 6-0, 6-1, to advance against Lance Fernandez and Elvin Geluz, who won over Phil Amora and Ronnel dela Cruz, 6-1, 6-1. Arcilla and Francis Alcantara beat Jay Balaoing and Alejandro Barrientos, 6-2, 6-2, to set up a quarterfinal duel with Acabo and Salupado, who conquered Fritz Bernales and Roy Tan, 6-4, 6-4. Also advancing were Jose Maria Pague and Tangub, who turned back Gonzaga and Gee Abacan, 5-7, 6-4, 11-9; Rolly Saga and Verdad, who won over Macalintal and Rey Moreno, 6-3, 6-2; Loucas Fernandez and Miguel Iglupas, who survived Jude Ceniza and Jeremiah Latorre, 7-5, 4-6, 10-7; and Ronard Joven and Nilo Ledama, who triumphed over Brian Oliveros and Dennis Pica, 6-4, 6-1. Meanwhile, unranked Mark Palanas downed Adrian Cagitla, 4-1, 5-4(3), to reach the boys' U18 quarterfinals. He eliminated top seed Ariel Cabaral in the se cond round. Palanas will face No. 5 seed Go, who overpowered Jaime Reyes 4-0, 4-1. Evan Bacalso stunned No. 4 seed Samuel Davila 4-2, 4-0, to advance against No. 10 Gerard Manigque, who scored a 2-4, 4-1, 10-7 upset win over No. 8 seed Juan Carlos Pabillore. Other winners were No. 3 seed Ivan Manila over Mohammad Alug, 4-0, 4-1; No. 7 seed Al Tristan Licayan over Jairo Flores, 4-0, 4-1; and John Benedict Aguilar over No. 6 Enrico Uy, 4-0, 4-0. JB Aquino walked over No. 2 seed Darwin Cosca. In the girls' division, Marielle Jarata ousted No. 3 seed third Joy Ansay, 5-3, 1-4, 10-8 to join top seed Jana Diaz and No. 2 seed Sandra Bautista in the Final Eight. Diaz struggled past Glydel Guevarra, 2-4, 4-2, 10-7, to arrange a quarterfinal showdown with Mary Nataño, who prevailed over May Bautista 4-1, 4-1. Bautista, on the other hand, routed Nicole Compuesto 4-0, 4-0, to set up a meeting Erynne Ong, a 4-1, 4-2 winner over Alecsa Ilano. Dania Bulanadi, AJ Acabo and Sanschena Francisco also secured seats in the next round. Source: Philippines News Agency