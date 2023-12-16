Olivarez, Arcilla advance in Dagitab Festival National Open

MANILA: Favorites Eric Jed Olivarez and Johnny Arcilla coasted to victory in the Dagitab Festival National Open men's singles competition at the Naga City indoor clay courts in Cebu last Friday. The top-ranked Olivarez clobbered John Patrick Paumar, 6-1, 6-0, while No. 2 Arcilla outclassed Jeffrey Jumawan, 6-2, 6-1. Olivarez, who gained the No. 1 spot in the national singles rankings after winning last week in Parañaque, will be up against Rolly John Saga, who eliminated No. 14 Chat Conta, 6-4, 6-1. "It feels amazing. It's always been a dream for me to be No. 1 in the Philippines. But to be honest, I never really paid much attention to my ranking. I try to stay focused on my game and ways I can keep improving, so I was really surprised when I was told last week that I'm ranked 1 in the country," Olivarez said in an interview on Saturday. Arcilla, the 10-time PCA Open champion, will face No. 15 Marc Nicole Suson, who survived Kenzo Brodeth, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 10-7. "I am ready to face the challenge ahead and d efend my title," said the 43-year-old Arcilla, who defeated Jan Godfrey Seno, 3-6, 6-0, 6-1, in the finals last year. Meanwhile, third seed Elbert Anasta, No. 4 Josshua Kinaadman and No. 5 Eric Jay Tangub also made it to the next round of the event offering PHP60,000 in cash and a trophy to the champion. Anasta, a Philippine Army sergeant, downed Francis Adrian Rosales, 6-3, 6-2, to advance against Celestino Cocoy Solon, who ousted No. 13 John Jeric Accion, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (2), 10-5. Kinaadman demolished Jonathan Jackson, 6-0, 6-0, to set up a third-round showdown with No. 16 Abson John Alejandre, who prevailed over Matthew Crisosto, 6-2, 6-2. Tangub trounced Max Bryant Ada, 6-0, 6-1, to advance against No. 11 Francisco Santos, a 6-0, 6-1 winner over Greek Apduhan. Other winners No. 7 Noel Salupado over Vince Tabotabo, 1-0 (ret); Francis Eduard over No. 6 Jude Andre Ceniza, 6-3, 3-6, 10-8; Mark Alcoseba over No. 8 Heinz Aslan Carbonilla, 6-2, 6-3; No. 9 Jan Godfrey Seno over Kristian Tesorio, 6-4, 6-1; and Raymund Goco over No. 10 Noel Damian, 6-3, 6-3. The Dagitab Festival National Open is part of the country's longest talent search initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro Source: Philippines News Agency