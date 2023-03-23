Okubo leads inauguration of 1st mosque inside NCRPO HQ in Taguig

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director Maj. Gen. Edgar Alan Okubo led the inauguration of the newly constructed Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) Masjid (Worship Area) at the 7th Mobile Force Company Building, NCRPO headquarters, Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City. Okubo said the newly constructed worship area will cater to all Muslim brothers and sisters for daily prayer. The construction is line with the PNP's Revitalized KASIMBAYANAN (Kapulisan, Simbahan, at Pamayanan) and Internal Cleansing Program of the Philippine National Police). "Kinikilala natin ang kontribusyon ng ating mga kapatid na Muslim sa ating paglilingkod sa bayan. Ang pagtatayo ng kauna-unahang Masjid sa loob ng Camp Bagong Diwa ay simbolo ng ating pagtangkilik at paggalang sa kanilang pananampalataya (We recognize the contribution of our Muslim brothers in our service to the people. The construction of the first Masjid inside Camp Bagong Diwa is a symbol of our support and respect for their faith)," Okubo said in his message on Wednesday during the inauguration together with Brigadier General Reynaldo Tamondong, Col. Jonathan G Calixto, Force Commander, Regional Mobile Force Battalion; Maj. Dioscoro D Tayab Jr, Chief, Operation Section; Cpt. Jul-Musa S Saat, 7th MFC, Company Commander; and Maulana Mahdi Batua, the Grand Imam of Masjid As-Shafii. Okubo expressed the importance of the newly constructed place of worship. "Handog po ng inyong pamunuan ang pook dalanginang ito upang mas mapayabong at mapaunlad ang inyong espirituwal na paniniwala. Hangad din natin na ang pag-ibig at ang mabuting halimbawa ng Maylalang ang siyang pagmulan ng inspirasyon nating lahat upang hindi tayo kailanman malihis ng landas o makagawa ng bagay na maaari nating pagsisisihan sa huli (Under my leadership is offering this place of prayer so that your spiritual belief can be more prosperous and developed. We also wish that the love and the good examples of the Creator will become the source of inspiration for all of us so that we never stray from our path or do something we may regret in the end)," Okubo said. The Muslim community is celebrating the holy month of Ramadan. Ramadan is the ninth of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer reflection and community. It is a commemoration of the first revelation to Prophet Muhammad of the first verses of the Qur'an, Islam's holy book. It is one of Muslims' foundations inscribed in the Qur'an. Muslims practice fasting during the day during Ramadan to bring the faithful closer to Allah and to remind them of the suffering of the less fortunate.

Source: Philippines News Agency