Oil spill threatens P79-M seaweed industry in Antique island town

The oil spill suspected from a sunken vessel off the coast of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro is a threat to the seaweed industry in Caluya Island in Antique valued at PHP79 million and providing livelihood to 99 percent of the more or less 11,000 fisherfolk in the area.

'Looking into the oil spill trajectory model by the UP-MSI (University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute), it will pass by Caluya going to Palawan. We don't know the dispersal of the oil, so when it passes by it will affect the seaweeds in Caluya Island,' said Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Regional Director Remia Aparri in an interview on Monday.

The seaweed farm in Caluya Island is around 1,532 hectares, the majority of which are in the islands of Panagatan and Sibay.

Based on the report of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the areas currently affected by the oil spill are the 4-kilometer coastline of Sitio Sabang, Barangay Tinogboc and 2 kilometers in Barangay Semirara, all in Semirara Island and another 2 kilometers in Sitio Liwagao, Barangay Sibolo in Liwagao Island, within the municipality of Caluya.

In a press conference on Monday, Coast Guard District Western Visayas (CGDWV) Public Information Officer Jansen Y. Benjamin said that they don't 'negate the possibility' that the two islands will be 'contaminated' through a drift scenario although for now there was no sighting of the oil spill.

'If ever, these areas will be a priority for protection. Maybe our experts will have these prioritized for shoreline booming or protection,' he said, adding that they will try to deflect the oil spill to a less sensitive area.

However, the spill boom is yet to be transported from the Lipata Port in the municipality of Culasi.

They had been prepositioned since March 4 and waiting for the good weather that will allow the tugboat carrying the equipment and PCG personnel to depart going to Caluya.

Aparri said that the impact of the oil spill will be minimized if the Philippine Coast Guard can put in place spill booms and other measures to be done in coordination with the local government unit.

The regional director said that currently, they are still validating the stages of the seaweed since these grow the whole year round.

Based on the oil spill experience in Guimaras in 2006, the seaweed will just melt once it is hit by the oil slick.

Aside from the seaweed farm, Aparri said the fishing activity in the area will also be halted.

Aparri advised fisherfolk to harvest their seaweed if already in the harvestable stage and should also secure their fishing boats and not expose themselves to the oil spill because it is detrimental to their health.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development said that as of 2 p.m. on Monday, there are already 7,198 families or 25, 733 individuals affected by the oil spill coming from four barangays of Caluya.

DSWD Disaster Response Management Division head Judith T. Barredo added that affected families will be provided with an emergency cash transfer good for 15 days at PHP5,070 per family aside from the food packs.

The department requested an estimated PHP47 million during their meeting with their central office on Monday morning.

The oil spill possibly came from the motor tanker, MT Princess Empress, which sunk on Feb. 28. However, the PCG has yet to confirm this waiting for a laboratory test.

As of Monday, the PCG reported that the collected oil and debris is around 8,200 liters.

The volume of oil that reached Sabang and Liwagao was estimated at 40 drums each and two drums in Barangay Semirara.

Source: Philippines News Agency