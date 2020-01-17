Oil firms’ storage facilities remain operational amid Taal unrest

The storage facilities of oil importers in Calabarzon (Region 4-A) remained operational amid Taal Volcano's unrest, the Department of Energy reported on Friday.

In its Task Force on Energy Resiliency Update on Taal Volcano, the DOE said the import terminals of seven oil companies were still operational in Batangas.

These are the import terminals of Chevron, Isla LPG, Petron, Seaoil, Unioil, Phoenix, and South Pacific.

The DOE said Shell's refinery and Insular's depot in Batangas were still in operation, along with the oil depots of Petron in Cavite and Isla LPG in Laguna, amid the volcanic activity of Taal Volcano.

The import terminal of Liquigaz in Quezon also remained operational.

More than 80 percent of fuel retail outlets in the affected areas remained open, the DOE said.

Of the 139 retail outlets in Cavite, it was still business-as-usual for 93 percent of the stations while only 11 were closed.

In Laguna, only the Shell retail outlet in Barangay Pulo, Cabuyao City was closed. The other 112 outlets remained operational.

Twelve stations were closed in Batangas, with 88 percent of 89 fuel retail outlets still operating.

Source: Philippines News Agency