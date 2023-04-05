OICs of 2 new Maguindanao provinces named

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has designated Abdulraof Macacua and Bai Mariam Mangudadatu as officers-in-charge (OICs) of the newly created provinces of Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur, respectively. In a press release, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said only Macacua was sworn in as Maguindanao del Norte OIC in a ceremony at Malacañan Palace on Wednesday. Before his appointment, Macacua served as Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Senior Minister. He is also the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF) chief of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF). 'As OIC, Macacua is tasked by the President to maintain peace and stability in the region, a prerequisite for the development of the area and its people,' according to the PCO release. The PCO also noted the government's confidence that the province has 'an able and competent leader while still under the chief executive's administration and guidance.' Apart from Macacua and Mangudadatu's appointments, the President also named Bai Fatima Ainee Limbona Sinsuat as OIC of the Office of the Vice-Governor of Maguindanao del Norte, and Datu Nathaniel Sangacala Midtimbang as OIC of the Office of the Vice Governor of Manguindanao del Sur. They have yet to take their oaths. In February, an organization of local chief executives in Maguindanao del Norte called on Marcos to appoint an OIC in the newly created province to put an end to the ongoing crisis confusing provincial employees and residents. Northern Kabuntalan Mayor Umbra Dilangalen, president of the United Bangsamoro Development Council (UBDC), said installing an OIC or an acting governor would end the confusion among local leaders and residents who wondered who to take orders from and whom to report to a few months after conducting the plebiscite. In May 2021, former President Rodrigo R. Duterte signed into law Republic Act No. (RA) 11550, dividing the province of Maguindanao into two distinct and independent provinces known as Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur. Maguindanao del Norte is composed of the municipalities of Barira, Buldon, Datu Blah Sinsuat, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Kabuntalan, Matanog, Northern Kabuntalan, Parang, North Upi, Sultan Kudarat, Sultan Mastura, and Talitay. Maguindanao del Sur is composed of the municipalitites of Ampatuan, Buluan, Datu Abdulla Sangki, Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, Datu Montawal, Datu Paglas, Datu Piang, Datu Salibo, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Datu Unsay, Gen. Salipada K. Pendatun, Guindulungan, Mamasapano, Mangudadatu, Pagalungan, Paglat, Pandag, Rajah Buayan, Sharif Aguak, Sharif Saydona Mustafa, Sultan sa Barongis, Talayan, and South Upi. The capital towns and seats of government of the provinces of Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur shall be the municipalities of Datu Odin Sinsuat and Buluan, respectively. Both provinces will have corporate and general powers that include having a common seal and having the power to create its sources of revenue and to levy taxes and fee, among others. Maguindanao has a population of 1,173,933, according to the 2015 census.

Source: Philippines News Agency