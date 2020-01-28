OFWs in Macau, Singapore, SoKor cautioned vs. nCoV spread

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) urged Filipinos working and living in two countries and a territory that have reported cases of the 2019novel coronavirus (nCoV) to follow necessary precautionary measures.

In separate advisories dated January 24 released on Tuesday, the agency asked the people to comply with measures issued by authorities in Singapore, South Korea and China's special administrative region of Macau to prevent the spread of the virus.

Among the recommendations for the public is to always wash their hands or use alcoholbased hand rub, practicing cough etiquette, by covering the mouth and nose with a tissue.

Also, people are urged to avoid visiting crowded places and hospitals; wear face masks if necessary, avoid close contact with patients with fever or symptoms of respiratory inspections.

Aside from the recommendations by the three countries to prevent the spread of nCoV, the POEA also cited the advisory of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Among the reminders issued by the international health group for the general public include: to frequently clean hands, when visiting live markets in areas with cases of nCoV, avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals and surfaces in contact with animals.

Likewise, the public is asked to avoid the consumption of raw or undercooked animal products. Raw meat, milk or animal organs should be handled with care, to avoid crosscontamination with uncooked foods, as per good food safety practices.

Filipinos in these areas were advised to follow the same precautionary measures.

Other territories and nations that have confirmed cases of nCoV are Hong Kong, Australia, Cambodia, Canada, France, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Thailand, United States, and Vietnam.

The nCoV has so far killed 106 people since its outbreak which originated in Wuhan City in central China in December last year.

Some 24 cases of the virus are being investigated by health authorities in the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News agency