OFWs affected by Beirut blast get DOLE assistance

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Thursday said it has extended assistance to over 20 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were affected by the explosions in Beirut, Lebanon.

“(Around) 28 (OFWs were) provided with welfare and relief assistance,” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said in a statement.

Bello reported that as of Wednesday, there are a total of 61 Filipinos who were injured from the blast, five of whom are still confined in a hospital.

There are four casualties and two are missing due to the explosions that rocked the Lebanese capital on August 4.

Earlier, the DOLE said the remains of the OFWs are set to arrive on August 16 via a chartered flight.

Those who died in the blasts are Ardel Bustamante Maglangit from Zamboanga del Sur, Perlita Guillermo Mendoza from Ilocos Sur, Milagros Campo Sumaculon from Guimaras and still unnamed OFW.

They were among the more than 200 fatalities from the incident.

Aside from the arrival of the remains of the four Filipinos, the 13 Filipino seafarers who were also affected by the blasts are scheduled to arrive in the country on Aug. 20 via a Turkish Airlines flight.

The seafarers were identified as Jomar dela Gente, Graciano Erese, Abbygyll Valdez, Analou Regino, Chuna Mae Galve, Miriam Padrie, Nestor Enrera, Michael Villanueva, Christopher Eller, Jordan Orobea, Denis Tanzo, Ryan Jeongco and Rio Adoyo.

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Beirut has provided medicines, rice and meat provisions with cooking utensils, fruits, vitamins and garments to the Filipino workers.

Source: Philippines News Agency