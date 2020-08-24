OFs with Covid-19 now 10K; recoveries rise by 61

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday reported 19 more overseas Filipinos (OFs) were infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the total tally to 10,003.

In its latest case bulletin, the DFA said the new cases are from the Middle East.

It also reported a spike of 61 new recoveries from Asia and the Pacific, Europe and the Middle East which brings the total number of recovered cases to 6,014.

Meanwhile, the death toll rises to 742 with nine new fatalities reported from the Middle East.

Additionally, about 3,247 Filipinos abroad are still undergoing treatment.

“As the DFA personnel in our FSPs continue to actively monitor the status of the Filipino community abroad and work to safely repatriate more of our stranded nationals, we look forward and hope to receive more reports of recoveries in the coming days, similar to today’s report,” the DFA said.

Source: Philippines News Agency