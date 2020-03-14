Officials hold contact tracing on 1st Covid case in Pampanga

Health and local officials here will conduct intensive contact tracing of all the passengers of a Grab driver confirmed positive for 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the province.

The driver, the first confirmed Covid-19 case in the province, has reportedly transported passengers to and from Manila to Angeles City, and other areas in Pampanga.

Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. cited on Saturday the need for everyone’s cooperation and support to contain the spread of the highly contagious disease.

Lazatin said he asked the Grab officials to back-trace passengers who may have been exposed.

“This is not the time to think of their business,” Lazatin added.

He also appealed to passengers who rode the said vehicle to report to the city government for monitoring and assistance.

Meanwhile, Grab Philippines, in a statement said, that they will be working closely with the health and local government officials to assist in the necessary contact tracing to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We have a team on standby to immediately respond to and support DOH’s [Department of Health] contact tracing efforts and identify the close contacts of the infected individual,” it said.

Grab also said it has already provided the DOH with the incident report.

“As the incident report includes the personal details of our driver and his passengers, it is imperative that we comply with DOH instructions as the authorized agency responsible for contact tracing, and limit the sharing of personal information to protect the individual’s privacy,” the statement said.

However, given the urgency of the situation, the Grab said they “carefully decided to provide the needed information to Mayor Lazatin and the local government, so they can initiate the contact tracing.”

Meanwhile, Grab said their driver-partner will receive medical and financial support from the company and will disinfect the vehicle.

Source: Philippines News Agency